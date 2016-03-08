City, Barcelona and Real Madrid in bidding war for Pjanic? The situation
07 June at 17:35Juventus general manager Giuseppe Marotta had said “we only sell those who ask to leave” and this could be true for almost all the players who would ask to leave the Turin club in the summer transfer window.
One of the players who has been linked away from Juventus is Miralem Pjanić.
The Bosnia and Herzegovina international player is wanted by Manchester City, Barcelona and Real Madrid as per the rumours.
Juventus have already rejected a bid of 50 million euros for Miralem Pjanic. Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri sees Miralem Pjanic is still an integral part of his plans at the club.
But a situation could all change and the Italian league winners will consider to allow the former AS Roma midfielder leave, if Juventus if they receive a bid of anything above 70 million euros. If any of Manchester City, Barccelona or Real Madrid decide to pay the price, that could change Juventus’ plans for the midfielder.
