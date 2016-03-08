City enter race to sign Napoli’s Ruiz
24 October at 13:25English Premier League outfit Manchester City have entered the race to sign Italian Serie A giants Napoli’s highly-rated midfielder Fabian Ruiz, as per the Guardian cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 23-year-old is one of the hottest property in European football and has been attracting interest from the likes of Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona in the recent past.
As per the latest development, defending Premier League champions have also entered the race to acquire the services of the Spain international in the coming transfer windows
Ruiz has been a real sensation for Gli Azzurri ever since joining them for a reported fee of €30 million from La Liga outfit Real Betis in the summer of 2018.
Since then, Ruiz has represented the Naples-based club in 31 league matches where he has scored six goals.
In the ongoing campaign, Ruiz has represented Napoli in 10 matches in all competition where he has scored a goal and provided an assist.
