City ready to offer €40 million for Juve target Isco in January
16 November at 10:55English Premier League outfit Manchester City are ready to offer €40 million to sign Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid’s attacking midfielder Isco in the January transfer window, as per Don Balon cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Spain international has been linked with a move away from the Madrid-based club after not being able to cement his spot in the starting playing XI in the recent past.
As per the latest report, the Manchester-based club are interested in signing Isco as they see him as a perfect replacement of veteran midfielder David Silva who will leave the club in the summer of 2020.
Therefore, the current English champions and are ready to offer as much as €40 million in order to sign the attacking midfielder in the January transfer window.
The news will not be a great one for Italian Serie A giants Juventus who have been linked with the 27-year-old in the recent past as well.
Isco has been at Real since the summer of 2013 when he moved from league rivals Malaga for a reported fee of €30 million.
