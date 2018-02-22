City star open to playing for Manchester United
23 May at 15:45Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has refused to rule out a move to Manchester United. He has already announced that he will be leaving Manchester City after spending eight years with them.
Jose Mourinho also lost Michael Carrick on the pitch as the former England international will now join Manchester United manager’s coaching staff. Toure was asked if there is any possibility of him playing for Manchester City’s local rivals, he did not refuse to the possibility.
“Yeah he just left. Let’s see, let’s see. I don’t rule big teams out. The big teams are very important for me. What they want to achieve, the way they want to go, for me is very important,” Toure said during an interview to the Manchester Evening News.
"I want to go somewhere I can win and achieve. It's going to be hard one day to play against City, but I have to do that. It is part of my job.”
Go to comments