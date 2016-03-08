Claudio Lotito cools talk of Milinkovic-Savic to Juventus

Lazio president Claudio Lotito has poured cold water on the rumours linking Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to Juventus.

There have been frequent clashes between the president of Lazio and Juventus (first Beppe Marotta and Andrea Agnelli) both in terms of football policy and the market. Further proof new of this difficult relationship is from what Lotito said about the future of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

"I don't talk about money, he told the Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus never asked me for Milinkovic and, knowing them, they won't ask me. get. Juve tried to take Keita [now at Inter] in their own way, instead I sold it for 30 million at Monaco ".