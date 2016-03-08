Juventus veteran Claudio Marchisio has opened up about his Juventus exit and has hailed himself lucky to have achieved what he had dreamt of with Juve.Marchisio recently joined Zenit St. Petersburg after his Juve deal had been terminated on mutual consent. Marchisio had appeared over 200 times for the Old Lady first team since joining in 1993.Marchisio was recently talking to Sky Sports about Juventus and he believes that he was lucky to achieve his dream at a club he has always adored. The Italian said: "To receive so much affection from the fans of Juventus, throughout Italy and beyond, it was great."I was lucky because I managed to fulfill my dream playing, winning and making so many records with Juventus. I would have liked it, but I repeat: I was lucky, I greeted everyone and to many I said that Juventus must continue this way."It has such a strong squad that he has to think only about winning and it will do it."Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)