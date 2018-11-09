Claudio Marchisio’s birthday message to Alessandro Del Piero
09 November at 19:05Today is the birthday of Juventus legend and former club captain Alessandro Del Piero. The former Juve man turns 44 today and Juve players and staff past and present have been taking to social media to wish the prolific forward a happy birthday.
One such player is Claudio Marchisio, who played at Juventus while Del Piero was captain. Marchisio moved to Zenit St Petersburg in the summer on a free transfer, in a deal that closely resembles that of Del Piero’s to Sydney FC after he left Juventus after 19 years.
