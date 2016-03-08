Club Brugge’s Wesley Moraes set to join up with Lazio in the coming days
18 July at 20:15According to the latest reports from CittaCeleste, Wesley Moraes, Club Brugge’s Brazilian forward, is very close to finally completing his move to Lazio.
The move has been rumoured for some time now; and there has been a radio silence since it was revealed that the two clubs had come to an agreement for his asking price.
Now, it has been suggested that Moraes will be meeting up with his new teammates at the pre-season training camp in Auronzo di Cadore in the coming days.
The vice-Immobile is very close indeed.
