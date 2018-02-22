Club chief gives update on Real Madrid and Liverpool target
21 May at 18:00Monchi, the director of football of A.S. Roma, has already started planning for the next season. He has already provided an update on the future of Real Madrid and Liverpool target Alisson Becker and striker Edin Dzeko, along with the plan for the summer transfer window.
Monchi was the former goalkeeper and he has stressed that Alisson will only leave Roma if he himself can be their new goalkeeper. On Dzeko, he insisted the former Manchester City striker is not for sale.
“Market? We are happy with what we have done, but as the coach said, there is still a lot to do,” Monchi said.
On Dzeko: "Stay with us, I expect that next year will face a season similar to that of this year, we all want it here.”
On Alisson: “If it goes away is only because I return to do the goalkeeper , this is the only possibility but I do not know if I'm ready to do it again.”
Go to comments