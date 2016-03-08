A huge return to form from former Manchester United player Chris Smalling at Roma has not only caught the permanent eye of the Italian capital club, but a host of sides lining up to secure the signature at a good price.



Arsenal are the current front runners who want to bring the on loan Roma star back to the premier league next summer.



It is reported by The Sun that the London side saw Smalling contain Romelu Lukaku and others in Roma's impressive 0-0 draw with league leaders Inter Milan on Friday.

With Arsenal having their own defensive issues a new centre-back will be high on the cards of whoever is set to take over permanently at the club.



Smalling has made a total of 16 first team appearances for Roma this season, scoring two goals in the process. He has said to be enjoying his time in the country and would definitely consider a permanent offer.



Anthony Privetera