CM Betting: Juve and Inter to win with ease
01 December at 11:45Stefano Palmieri provides his latest tips and hints going into match day 14 tomorrow via calciomercato.com.
Juventus and Inter, both playing at home, get the nod comfortably to pick up three points. Obviously lactic acid will be felt, obviously there will be changes to make it feel as little as possible.
Right now, first and second in the championship seem "unplayable" and like they will not slow down for anyone. The Bianconeri with twelve victories and a draw won't have any issues while the nerazzurri with seven successes in the middle of the (crazy) defeat of Dortmund and the home draw with Parma also will have it easy against SPAL.
If nothing strange happens, they will both win it in the first half.
Fonseca & Roma will have a tough test against Verona who have done well defensively this season. The Gialloblu clearly tell what kind of game will take place. And the underdog, incredibly, is above par even though Rome was playing in Turkey on Thursday night!
SUGGESTIONS FOR SUNDAY:
Juventus-Sassuolo first half / final 1/1 (odds 1.72)
Inter-Spal first half / final 1/1 (1.80)
Verona-Rome under 2.5 (2.02)
For more news visit out homepage
Anthony Privetera
Go to comments