Coach comments on future of Juventus target
10 July at 12:30Vincenzo Montella, the head coach of Fiorentina, has spoken to Sky Sport about the future of Juventus target Federico Chiesa. Chiesa impressed many at the U21 European Championships and a strong season amid a mediocre Fiorentina performance on the whole last season only raised interest in him.
Speaking to Sky, Montella has said that: "The president Commisso was clear both privately and publicly about his future and I am very pleased. Federico is a strong footballer who can grow and will do so again with us."
Chiesa has also been named as a potential target of Napoli and Chelsea but it is Juventus who have long-since been named as the frontrunner for his signature. If Chiesa were to leave, he would likely cost upwards of 75 million euros.
