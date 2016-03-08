Coach comments on future of Juventus target

10 July at 12:30
Vincenzo Montella, the head coach of Fiorentina, has spoken to Sky Sport about the future of Juventus target Federico Chiesa. Chiesa impressed many at the U21 European Championships and a strong season amid a mediocre Fiorentina performance on the whole last season only raised interest in him.

Speaking to Sky, Montella has said that: "​The president Commisso was clear both privately and publicly about his future and I am very pleased. Federico is a strong footballer who can grow and will do so again with us."

Chiesa has also been named as a potential target of Napoli and Chelsea but it is Juventus who have long-since been named as the frontrunner for his signature. If Chiesa were to leave, he would likely cost upwards of 75 million euros. 

