Coentrao back to Real Madrid

Following reports claiming that he is missing Fabio Coentrao made a strong response by posting a picture of himself training at the club's complex.



Spanish newspapers claimed that the 30-year-old had disappeared as he did not join the squad back in training after his loan spell with Sporting Lisbon and did not take part of the preseason in the United States.



The player still has one year left on his deal with Real Madrid and despite praising former coach Zinedine Zidane, he has not been in the plans of the club in the recent years.



Last season with Sporting Lisbon he played 44 matches, scored one goal and three assists.



Now the Portuguese player is back and with The Hernandez loaned to Real Sociedad, Real Madrid have no back up for Marcelo, but whether the man brought by Jose Mourinho will find a place with Los Blancos or not remains unknown.

