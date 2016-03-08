...
Colleagues and former teammates wish Sinisa Mihajlovic well: 'We all fight with you'

13 July at 18:45
The football world has paid it's wishes to Sinisa Mihajlovic, who has been diagnosed with leukemia.

Reports yesterday had claimed that the Serbian is battling 'serious illness' and would have to undergo immediate treatment. A press conference organized by the club earlier today saw the former Milan and Torino manager confirm his battle with leukemia.

But the football world has wished Sinisa well in his recovery, with Alessandro del Piero one of those who has sent out a message.

 

