Collina talks about Benatia-Vazquez penalty incident

The referee of the UEFA Arbitration Committee and former referee Pierluigi Collina has opened up about the incident involving Medhi Benatia and Lucas Vazquez in the quarter-final of the UEFA Champions League involving Real Madrid and Juventus.



Juventus were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the competition after two contentious decisions made my Michael Oliver saw Gigi Buffon get sent off and Real having been awarded a penalty very late in the game.



In a recent interview that he gave to Marca, Collina said: "There is much talk of episodes such as the Real Madrid-Juventus penalty, which is not intended for the use the VAR because it is an interpretation of the referee."



"The episode is still discussed on the technical level. The discretion of the referee in a situation such as that of the Benatia-Lucas Vazquez becomes decisive, and if Oliver had consulted the VAR, he would have confirmed the decision taken on the field ".

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)