Collina: “VAR in the Champions League? It is complicated”
15 August at 15:00Pierluigi Collina resigned from his role as UEFA’s head of referees last week and, speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Italian explained his decision to leave – as well as commenting on VAR.
ON LEAVING HIS ROLE: “I'm fine, it was simply my choice because it was time to change, if someone asked for my resignation ... the opposite; at UEFA, they asked me to re-evaluate my decision and change my mind.”
ON THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: “The lack of use of VAR in the Champions behind my goodbye? Everything was said, even that I would have promoted the development with FIFA and the slowdown with the UEFA, of course it is not so. He started the preparation much earlier, and then there are objective differences: so far the Var has been used in championships played in only one country, so doing it in the Champions League where you play in many countries and where there are more broadcasters is more complicated.
UEFA will take the decision to implement it and when this happens, the referees will find themselves ready.”
ON THE FUTURE: “No future without Var, I do not think so, partly because people would not understand, we live in an era where everything we do is based on the use of technology."
“We tried years ago to reduce errors with the human eye. , with the referees of the door, but then the technology did not allow the precision of today.It keeps improving.From the World Cup we have moved from a 2D evaluation of offside to a 3D, indispensable to evaluate more accurately the position of a foot with respect to a head.
“If I would have liked it in my time, then I do not like anyone to make a mistake and be criticized for a mistake, but for those who used to decide on their own it is not easy, but they have to be open to change. What counts in the end is the final result.”
