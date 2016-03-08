The Colombian star was sent out of the World Cup with his country last night, with the Cafeteros repeatedly mobbing referee Mark Geiger.

The former Manchester United and Chelsea man also seems to be picking on Geiger’s American nationality, which is unfair to say the very least.

"I found it peculiar that they put an American referee in this instance," the Monaco attacker said.

"To tell you the truth, the process leaves a lot of doubts. He only spoke English, some bias was certain. Through small calls he was pushing us [toward] our goal, that was clear for me."

Colombia went out on penalties, showing little attacking intent for most of the game.

"The referee disturbed us a lot, in the 50-50 plays, he always made the calls in favor of England," Falcao said. "This situation was undermining us. He didn't act with the same criteria for both teams.

"When in doubt he always went to the England side. It's shameful that this happens in the round of 16 of a World Cup."