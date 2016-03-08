Colombia manager Queiroz advises James Rodriguez Juventus move?
24 March at 22:45James Rodriguez' future at Bayern is uncertain, with various reports of the Colombian attacking midfielder possibly returning to Real Madrid at the end of the season, as his two-year loan deal in Germany expires and the Bavarians are hesitating about exercising their option to buy in the contract.
The player has been linked with various moves throughout the last months, with Juventus being one of the most serious links, also given the friendship between Rodriguez and the Bianconeri star Cristiano Ronaldo, who has reportedly asked James to join him at the Allianz Stadium on numerous occasion.
Now, as reported by Don Balon, Carlos Queiroz, Colombia's manager, would have advised James to join Juventus. The player could relaunch his career in Italy after a couple of disappointing past years full of unconvincing performances.
There are big doubts about the player's future at Bayern, even though in the last couple of weeks there has been an improvement - before the international break, James scored a hattrick in Bayern's league match against Mainz. It will likely require more continuity to deserve confirmation at the Allianz Arena.
