Commisso buys Fiorentina, closing on Thursday: the details of the agreement

Rocco Commisso has agreed to buy Fiorentina, several report in Italy confirm. The Italian American businessman will buy the Tuscan club from the Della Valle family for € 165 million.



The meeting between Della Valle and Commisso took place today in the Della Valle offices in Milan where Commisso entered at 12.50, leaving nearly two hours later.



According to the Italian agency Ansa, Commisso will officially acquire the club on Thursday, when the closing meeting will take place. Commisso and Della Valle only need to check the last details.



The Della Valle's era in Florence is over.