Commisso: 'Chiesa is part of the Fiorentina project, this team needs quality'
16 August at 15:55New Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso believes that Federico Chiesa is part of the club's project and the team needs quality, not quantity.
In an interview that Commisso gave to Football Italia's Richard Hall recently, he talked about his journey and also talked about issues like Chiesa, the stadium and the project itself.
He said: "The uplift for Juventus came with the stadium, we also need to look at our options, but remember my message is: give me time. We will make the right decisions on the pitch and make the right acquisitions with the team.
"We also had meetings already about what we do with the entire infrastructure. This includes improving the offices and also the training ground. We want to have a Centro Sportivo, we want the Primavera, the youth team and the women’s team all to practice is the same centre as the first team."
"We have also had meetings about the stadium, are we fixing it, rebuilding it, moving it? People need to understand that we need to invest to change the infrastructure, this is so we can make money to then invest again. We can just throw €100m at the squad because of FFP. That is why we need time."
"As for Chiesa, going back to the question, he is very much part of our project, this team needs quality not quantity in the squad."
