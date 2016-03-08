Commisso deals Juve transfer blow: 'Chiesa is staying at Fiorentina'
09 July at 15:30Rocco Commisso, the new owner and president of Fiorentina, spoke to Radio SiriusXM, a well-known broadcaster in New York, to talk about his new adventure with the Viola, mainly touching the topic of the ongoing transfer market.
"Chiesa will stay at Fiorentina for at least another year unless there is some contract or other things of which I do not know. I was assured that there was no agreement with the previous owners," he said.
"I'm thinking of giving every child born in Florence a Fiorentina shirt to be delivered to the father and mother. Premier League generate 250 million euros in revenues on average, while Fiorentina less than 100. We need to increase them.
"We need to bring the brand all over the world but to do so we need to play in the Europa League and the Champions League. I'm expecting Chiesa, Milenkovic and Pezzella for the tour in the United States," Commisso concluded.
