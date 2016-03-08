Commisso deals Juve transfer blow: 'Chiesa is staying at Fiorentina'

commisso, fiorentina, sciarpa, 2019
09 July at 15:30
Rocco Commisso, the new owner and president of Fiorentina, spoke to Radio SiriusXM, a well-known broadcaster in New York, to talk about his new adventure with the Viola, mainly touching the topic of the ongoing transfer market.

"Chiesa will stay at Fiorentina for at least another year unless there is some contract or other things of which I do not know. I was assured that there was no agreement with the previous owners," he said.

"I'm thinking of giving every child born in Florence a Fiorentina shirt to be delivered to the father and mother. Premier League generate 250 million euros in revenues on average, while Fiorentina less than 100. We need to increase them.

"We need to bring the brand all over the world but to do so we need to play in the Europa League and the Champions League. I'm expecting Chiesa, Milenkovic and Pezzella for the tour in the United States," Commisso concluded.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Fiorentina
Juventus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.