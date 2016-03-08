Commisso dreams of Juventus forward for Fiorentina but there is one problem
22 June at 13:15New Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso is ready to pump funds into the club to help rejuvenate the squad ahead of the 2019/20 Serie A season. Fiorentina slumped towards the end of the 18/19 campaign and very nearly faced relegation on the final day of the season.
Things now appear to be turning around for the club; with a new and dedicated owner at the helm, ready to inject some life back into the squad - as well as attempting to keep the likes of Federico Chiesa, who has been linked with a move to Juventus.
According to what has been reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport, Commisso dreams of signing Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuain for the attack - as it appears as though the Argentine's time at Juventus has come to an end. However, the players salary remains the only obstacle; currently earning €7m per season with his contract in Turin - above the realistic expectations of the Florence-based side.
