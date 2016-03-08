Commisso dreams of Juventus forward for Fiorentina but there is one problem

22 June at 13:15
New Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso is ready to pump funds into the club to help rejuvenate the squad ahead of the 2019/20 Serie A season. Fiorentina slumped towards the end of the 18/19 campaign and very nearly faced relegation on the final day of the season.

Things now appear to be turning around for the club; with a new and dedicated owner at the helm, ready to inject some life back into the squad - as well as attempting to keep the likes of Federico Chiesa, who has been linked with a move to Juventus.

According to what has been reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport, Commisso dreams of signing Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuain for the attack - as it appears as though the Argentine's time at Juventus has come to an end. However, the players salary remains the only obstacle; currently earning €7m per season with his contract in Turin - above the realistic expectations of the Florence-based side.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Fiorentina
Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.