Commisso: 'Fiorentina? I can't confirm nor deny'

26 May at 10:15
Rocco Commisso is said to be in pole position to buy Fiorentina. According to the New York Times, an official announcement is expected tomorrow. Speaking with Corriere Fiorentino, the Italian business-man with American passport said: "I can't confirm nor deny. I went to Florence when I was a child. I wish the team good luck for tonight's game. I know nothing about the situation of the new stadium but I know Fiorentina very well. The purple shirt and some great ex-footballers like Hamrin and Batistuta. Juve? Growing up you become fan of a team and I am still a fan, but most of all I support the Azzurri National team".
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Fiorentina
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.