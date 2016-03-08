Commisso: 'Fiorentina? I can't confirm nor deny'

Rocco Commisso is said to be in pole position to buy Fiorentina. According to the New York Times, an official announcement is expected tomorrow. Speaking with Corriere Fiorentino, the Italian business-man with American passport said: "I can't confirm nor deny. I went to Florence when I was a child. I wish the team good luck for tonight's game. I know nothing about the situation of the new stadium but I know Fiorentina very well. The purple shirt and some great ex-footballers like Hamrin and Batistuta. Juve? Growing up you become fan of a team and I am still a fan, but most of all I support the Azzurri National team".

