Commisso: Fiorentina will buy

Rocco Commisso is not entirely as happy as he wants to be with how things are going at his beloved Fiorentina. He came to Florence to open a winning cycle and cannot digest the current negative environment and the consequences it has had on the pitch.With this, it is believed that he will be active in the January market, with a few names on the shortlist. It would appear as if Commisso is ready to raid what needs to be rid of the AC Milan locker room.The rossoneri haven't had the best start to the season, sitting in 10th position with 20 points from their opening 15 matches. Due to this inconsistent start to the campaign, the likes of Davide Calabria are said to be available for purchase.But he is not the only red-and-black footballer who was targeted by the Viola, with Riccardo Rodriguez & Fabio Borini also said to have interested Fiorentina.Anthony Privetera