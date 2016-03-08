Commisso, 'I'm going to invest and win something'

Rocco Commisso, the new owner of Fiorentina, talks to Sportbusiness.com about his new role as Fiorentina owner and what the fans can expect to come.



"It cannot be done overnight, we are not Milan or Juventus, but it is part of our strategy to develop the brand and increase revenues to buy better players.



“Revenue streams in Serie A are about a third of the Premier League but I see many opportunities. Being away from Europe? The Liverpool has just won a Champions League, and does not have a baseball team in Boston? Do you think that John Henry goes to Liverpool every game? I'm going to be there a lot: not every day, not every week, but a lot.



“But I need to learn: I'm not going to promise too much. The stadium? I'm going to invest and win something besides spending on infrastructure, including the existing stadium. We need to improve it. "



Commisso bought the club from the Delle Valle brother this summer and has promised to do this best to keep hold of Juventus target Chiesa.

