Commisso: 'Montella has our support'
18 September at 16:35New Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso has instilled support in Vincenzo Montella, saying that the Italian has his trust.
Fiorentina haven't started their season in their best of ways despite having signed 13 players this summer; 3 on deadline day. They lost the first game 4-3 to Napoli before losing 2-1 to Genoa. But they held Juventus a goalless draw this past weekend.
In an interview that Commisso gave to Lady Radio, he talked about Montella.
He said: "Montella has the confidence of the whole staff from the first day, a trust that is repaying. Look at the beautiful performance they showed against Juventus.
He also gave some updates about the club's new stadium. He said: "I was four times in three months in Florence, now I have to do in the United States for my other family, Mediacom. I hope to return within a month. We are working on the stadium but it takes time.
"Mayor Nardella wants to do the stadium before me. I have to respect the law, the bureaucracy, the Italian system, but I can also criticize them, no? All this is not good for Italy, for Fiorentina and for Florence."
La Viola's next game sees them travel to Champions League debutants Atalanta on Sunday.
