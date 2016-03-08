Commisso: 'Montella's Fiorentina stay is fake news, Arsenal target can leave'

New Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso has confirmed that Arsenal and Napoli target Jordan Veretout can leave the Serie A side in the summer: "We are not late for transfer negotiations, we are deciding the future of Veretout and the best thing to do may be to sell him", he told La Nazione.



"I didn't sleep a lot these days. Everything has been thrilling and fans were singining songs outside the hotel where I am staying, a bit like Romeo and Juliet. I found a clean and healthy club that's all thanks to the family Della Valle. The first thing I did is speak with the employees, I like the majority of them and now they have a chance to prove me the quality of their job. I am here to learn and I want to appoint people who know about football".



TRANSFERS - "We are looking at profiles that we like. I love the city and there will be new announcements this week, apart from Corvino's".



MONTELLA - "I need to talk with him. Someone said that he is confirmed but it's fake news. I will meet him in the States".



FANS - "They don't want fake promises, that's what they told me. It's all very clear".



CHIESA - "I repeat, I don't want him to become my Baggio. I'll do everything that I can to retain him for at least one more season even if an ex Viola player made me wonder if it's right to offer the guy a new long-term deal with the risk of seeing his value decrease if he doesn't do well next season ".

