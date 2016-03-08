Commisso remains confident Fiorentina can keep Chiesa for one more year



The new president of Fiorentina Rocco Commisso, spoke to the media about the future of star man Frederico Chiesa. In Piazza Santa Croce for the Calcio Storico final, the Italian-America spoke to RTV38.



"It is an incredible thing, there is great tradition and history, I am Italian and I get excited about the most beautiful city ​​of Italy ... I hope and I want to entertain you with Fiorentina, but no promises. I do not make promises if I cannot keep them. Chiesa remains? I can say that up to now remain, I don't know if there is something that I do not know myself, but 99% think he remains for a year. De Rossi? Too many names ... "



Chiesa has been linked with Juventus in recent weeks and the player's performance in the U21 European Championship will have done nothing to cool the talks of a possible transfer.



The young winger has scored 3 goals in 3 games in the competition.



