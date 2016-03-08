Commisso remains confident Fiorentina can keep Chiesa for one more year
24 June at 20:30
The new president of Fiorentina Rocco Commisso, spoke to the media about the future of star man Frederico Chiesa. In Piazza Santa Croce for the Calcio Storico final, the Italian-America spoke to RTV38.
"It is an incredible thing, there is great tradition and history, I am Italian and I get excited about the most beautiful city of Italy ... I hope and I want to entertain you with Fiorentina, but no promises. I do not make promises if I cannot keep them. Chiesa remains? I can say that up to now remain, I don't know if there is something that I do not know myself, but 99% think he remains for a year. De Rossi? Too many names ... "
Chiesa has been linked with Juventus in recent weeks and the player's performance in the U21 European Championship will have done nothing to cool the talks of a possible transfer.
The young winger has scored 3 goals in 3 games in the competition.
