Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso has delivered a strong message to Juventus saying that the club won't sell Federico Chiesa even if they get offered 100 million euros for the youngster.Chiesa has become one of the most wanted youngsters in Italy over the last two seasons and also impressed for the Italian national team and during the recent European Championships in the Under-21s.In an interview that Commisso gave recently , he talked about Chiesa and delivered a stern message to Juve.He said: "Fiorentina? I am 69 years old and I am I said if I don't do it now when ... I don't have much time and I want to leave a mark. And I threw myself into this new challenge. I only say to you that I won't make the same mistake with Chiesa as they did with Baggio and they sold him just for the money.

'' I do not know what it provides in his contract and if there are special clauses. But for me- we do not sell him even for 100 million ."