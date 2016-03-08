Compared: Inter with and without Mauro Icardi, the numbers

Mauro Icardi has been missing for Inter for some time now for various reasons. The Argentinian is expected to miss Inter's match against Spal and is at risk of missing the derby against AC Milan as well. How have the Nerazzurri done without their former captain? Here are the numbers in comparison to the matches with Icardi.



This season Inter played 28 matches with Mauro Icardi in the field, collecting 17 wins, 3 draws and 8 losses (1.3 goals per game on average). Without him, the Nerazzurri have collected 6 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss, with an average of 2.3 goals scored per game.