Concern for Inter as PSG enter race for Man Utd star
02 June at 12:15Romelu Lukaku's time at Manchester United has not been as successful and fruitful than many would have imagined when the Belgian forward made the switch from Everton a couple of years ago. Lukaku hasn't necessarily struggled to perform on the top stage but concerns over his ability have led questions to stir over his future - and whether or not it lies with United or at another club.
Lukaku has, in the past month, been linked strongly with a move to Inter Milan; the Nerazzurri even meeting and coming to an agreement with Lukaku - just leaving Manchester United and Inter to negotiate a figure. However, according to what has been reported by the Express, PSG have now entered the race for Lukaku and this could come as a huge blow for Inter.
PSG are reportedly considering the sales of either Neymar, Edinson Cavani or Kylian Mbappe, leaving room for an additional attacker. Furthermore, PSG would be able to reinvest funds and pay far more than Inter would ever be able to realistically cough up for the Belgian striker, especially if they wish to make further signings in addition.
