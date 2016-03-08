Concern for Milan and Inter as Zidane wants Lazio star at Real Madrid
14 March at 17:15Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was one of the most talked about players in the summer transfer window of 2018. The Lazio midfielder was a target of the likes of Juventus, Manchester United, PSG, Chelsea, Arsenal, Real Madrid, AC Milan and Barcelona; amongst others. It seemed as though every big club in Europe wanted a piece of the Serbian powerhouse but, eventually, a move failed to materialise; Lazio president Claudio Lotito known as a tough negotiator and would not let Milinkovic-Savic leave for less than €150m.
According to what has been reported by ElChiringuitoTV, the first place to report that Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane would be returning to his role to replace Santiago Solari, Real Madrid are seriously interested in Milinkovic-Savic, once again, with the return of Zidane as manager. In recent months, AC Milan and Inter Milan were thought to have been in the lead in the race for Milinkovic-Savic's signature, the Serbian's form having dipped slightly and seen him slip off the radar of the big clubs. However, now that Madrid are back in the running, Milan and Inter may have to look at alternatives for their midfield in the summer.
