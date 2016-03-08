Concern for Napoli and Juventus as Bayern prepare €70m offer for Italy starlet

23 April at 20:15
Federico Chiesa is one of the most wanted Italian talents in Serie A at the moment. The young Italian winger currently plays for Florence-based side Fiorentina but is a reported target of the likes of Napoli, Juventus, Inter Milan and Chelsea. However, according to what has been reported by Italian newspaper the Corriere dello Sport, Bayern Munich are also keen on signing Chiesa and, as per the reports, are ready to offer €70m to secure the Fiorentina player's services.

This will come as a blow for the likes of Juventus and Napoli who view Chiesa not only as an extremely gifted young player but also as the kind of player to build the future squad around - a real star to help lead the front line.

Napoli are said to have a first option for Chiesa when Fiorentina decide to sell; which could give them the advantage. However, with the idea of €75m perhaps on the table from Bayern, Napoli may have to pay a large sum if they wish to sign their target.

