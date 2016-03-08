Concern for post-Sarri Chelsea as Derby owner confirms intention to retain Lampard
17 June at 15:45Maurizio Sarri was announced as head coach of Juventus over the weekend; with Chelsea now having to open their pursuit for a new manager. Derby County coach and former Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has been, for a long-time, considered to be Sarri's successor but questions are now being raised over the coach's future.
Speaking to the BBC, Derby Country president Mel Morris has said that "We have made it very clear to everyone, but most importantly to Frank, that we want to retain Frank for the long term. If Chelsea want to hire Frank, then it is in their gift to make an offer in pursuit of that."
Morris then added, "In the meantime, we will continue to put our best foot forward to continue with our plans for the coming season and work with Frank for him to know how much he is wanted by everyone associated with the club."
For more news, views and features, chttp://calciomercato.com/en
Go to comments