Concerns grow for Cardiff City forward Emiliano Sala

The plane that was taking Emiliano Sala, 28, from Nantes to Cardiff has disappeared over night. A rescue operation has been trying to locate the plane since late last night. The plane carrying Sala was expected to land in Cardiff at 21.00, according to L’Equipe, but the Piper Malibu plane lost radio contact at 20.00, and has not been heard from since.A massive rescue operation was immediately put into operation, with two helicopters, and boats, all attempting to find traces of the missing plane, in the English Channel between Normandy and England.Local police have released a statement last night saying “A search and rescue operation is currenyly underway north of Alderney after a light aircraft disappeared several hours ago. Guernsey lifeboats are looking for new information. The English coastguard reported that they have found nothing.”French media have recently quoted police sources, claiming that the 28 year old Argentine striker was indeed on the plane but there has been no official confirmation of this yet. The search efforts were terminated last night at 02.00 last night, due to high winds and worsening sea conditions, but have resumed at 08.00 this morning.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

@EddieSwain_