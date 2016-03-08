Concrete interest from Milan clubs in Arsenal’s Xhaka
20 November at 14:40Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan and AC Milan are interested in signing English Premier League outfit Arsenal’s unsettled midfielder Granit Xhaka, as per Sky Germany cited by Football-Italia.
The Swiss international has not played a single game for the Gunners after reacting furiously over the fans abuse in the match against Crystal Palace over a month ago.
It is believed that Xhaka himself is looking to leave the club in order to get first-team football ahead of the upcoming UEFA Euro competition and has attracted interest from league rivals Newcastle United in the recent past.
But as per the latest report, both Milan-based clubs are also interested in signing the 27-year-old in the January transfer window.
The report stated that Inter are looking to sign Xhaka in order to increase the squad depth whereas Milan are looking to sign the former Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder in order to increase experience in the relatively young squad.
Xhaka has been at Arsenal since the summer of 2016 and till now has represented his current club in 107 league matches.
