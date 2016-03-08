Confirmation from Bayern: James Rodriguez leaves Bayern Munich

"On behalf of the club, I say thank you to James for two successful years. He has been an important part of our success over the last two seasons. We wish James all the best for the future!"



After President Karl-Heinze Rummenigge hinted yesterday, Bayern Munich have today announced James Rodriguez's farewell on their social media channels. The Colombian playmaker was not redeemed at the end of the two-year loan and returned to Real Madrid.He has been strongly linked to a number of clubs in recent weeks, with Napoli thought to be leading Juventus, Manchester United and Arsenal in the race for his signature. Zinedine Zidane has previously indicated that the midfielder is not part of his plans for the Spanish giants going forward.