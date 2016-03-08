Confirmation from Bayern: James Rodriguez leaves Bayern Munich

05 June at 13:07

After President Karl-Heinze Rummenigge hinted yesterday, Bayern Munich have today announced James Rodriguez's farewell on their social media channels. The Colombian playmaker was not redeemed at the end of the two-year loan and returned to Real Madrid.
 
He has been strongly linked to a number of clubs in recent weeks, with Napoli thought to be leading Juventus, Manchester United and Arsenal in the race for his signature. Zinedine Zidane has previously indicated that the midfielder is not part of his plans for the Spanish giants going forward.

   

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Napoli
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.