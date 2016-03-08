Confirmation from France that Milan are keen on Thuavin

Florian Thauvin is the new name on AC Milan’s shopping list, revealed exclusively, in recent weeks, by calciomercato.com. The French winger has been one of the few bright sparks in a disappointing season for Marseilles, who sit 5th in Ligue 1, 8 points away from the Champions League places. Thauvin has made no secret of his desire to play in the Champions League, and Marseilles seem resigned to losing their star player, as they look almost certain to miss out on Europe’s premium competition.

Milan have long been linked to strengthening their options on the wings, they were consistently linked to Thauvin’s compatriot Saint-Maximin of Nice, until Leonardo developed concerns over the winger’s mentality.

L’Equipe today claim that Milan have switched their attention to Thauvin, who is viewed as a potential replacement for Suso, who is stalling on signing, and whose current deal includes a €40m release clause, a figure that is expected to draw interest in the Spaniard over the summer.