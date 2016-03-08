Confirmations from England about Maurizio Sarri to Juventus: the details

08 June at 16:15
Confirmations from England have arrived about Maurizio Sarri's impending move to Juventus in the summer.

The Italian was expected to leave Chelsea after winning the Europa League two weeks ago, as his agent Fali Ramadani was in talks with Chelsea about agreeing a compensation to free the former Napoli and Empoli boss.

The Guardian say that Chelsea have given the go-ahead to let Sarri go and the meeting involving Ramadani and the Chelsea management turned out to be successful.

But Chelsea are not claiming any compensation, despite it being previously stated that they were demanding a compensation of about 6 million euros for him to join Juve.

A three-year deal of six million euros a season is ready for Sarri at Juve and a move is very close. Frank Lampard is seen as the favorite to replace the Italian, with Nuno Santo from Wolves and Massimiliano Allegri also an option.

