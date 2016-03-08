Confirmed: Ben Arfa offered to Parma
26 October at 15:45Italian Serie A outfit Parma have been offered a chance to sign former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) winger Hatem Ben Arfa.
The 32-year-old is a free-agent since his contract with French Ligue 1 outfit Rennes came to an end in the summer earlier this year and there were reports that Sampdoria and Fiorentina were keen on bringing the former Newcastle United player to the club.
As per the latest development, Calciomercato.com can confirm that Ben Arfa has been offered to Parma who are evaluating whether to sign the player or not.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments