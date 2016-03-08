Confirmed: Chelsea are set to break the goalkeeping world record fee

Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa has flown into Madrid and is set to travel to London tomorrow to finalize a Chelsea move. Calciomercato.com exclusively reported three hours ago that Chelsea had triggered the player's release clause of 80 million euros and the player will arrive in London tomorrow. This has since been confirmed by the very reliable Matt Law as the blues are ready to break the previous world fee for a goalkeeper. This also means that Courtois will be leaving Chelsea in the coming hours to join Real Madrid. You can click on our gallery section to view Matt Law's original tweet as well as some Kepa pictures right here on Calciomercato.com.