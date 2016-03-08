Confirmed: Elliott rejects € 600 million bid for AC Milan

Elliott group has rejected a € 600 million bid for AC Milan, Calciomercato.com can confirm.The news was reported by La Repubblica and sources have confirmed to Calciomercato.com that Elliott does not want to sell the club.Elliott have a long-term project for the club with the objective of winning on the pitch and give more value to the brand within the foreign markets, especially the foreign ones.The offer to buy the club was made by Daniel Kretinsky, owner of Sparta Prague and layer of 41-year-old. Regarded as the ‘Czech Abramovich’, Kretinsky was the 9richest man of his country in 2015, according to Forbes.Sources close to Elliott didn’t want to comment on the news and confirmed that the group has a three-year project to relaunch the club, on and off the pitch.Daniele Longo, translated and adapted by Lorenzo Bettoni