Confirmed: Inter duo will miss Genoa clash due to suspension

However, Antonio Conte will have to do without two of his best players, namely Marcelo Brozovic and Lautaro Martinez. The two were booked in the game against Fiorentina and today the sporting judge confirmed that they will be suspended for one game.

Following the 1-1 draw against Fiorentina this past weekend, Inter will be looking to get back to winning ways as Juventus continue to breathe down their neck. They are now tied on points at the top of the standings, so the Nerazzurri will need a win ahead of the Christmas break. ,