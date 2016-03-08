Confirmed: Juve budget loss, Champions League 'decisive'

In preparing the accounting data, Juventus Football Club included, when significant, the valuations of the negative effects deriving from transactions relating to the 2017/2018 Transfer Campaign - first phase, carried out or in the process of being carried out to the date of 31 July 2018.



However, it may not be included in this case, if negative or significant, may require Juventus Football Club to record further impairment and / or accruals, in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles for the annual financial statements at 30 June 2018.



The result for the period (1 January - 30 June 2018) is a loss of € 62.2 million with an increase of € 35.6 million compared to the same period of 2017, amounting to € 26.6 million).



This trend is a result of a decrease in revenues of € 35.7 million, an increase of amortization (€ 13.6 million), a partial offset by a reduction in operating costs and taxes for € 16.1 million and € 1.1 million, respectively, in addition to other net negative changes of € 3.5 million.



Significant events in the first half of 2018 and subsequent events The acquisitions completed in the second phase of the 2017/2018 led to a total increase in the net invested capital of € 47.1 million.



On 7 May 2018 the FIGC First Level Commission for the UEFA European Football Association for the Italian Football Federation.



2018 Outlook In the second half of the year the first phase of the 2018/2019 Transfer Campaign will be open to the Group stage of the UEFA Champions League; the outcome of this stage could be influenced by the economic performance of Juventus for the financial year 2018/2019 which is expected to close with a loss.