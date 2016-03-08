Confirmed: Man Utd target wanted by Juve

Juventus are always one step ahead and according to a number of sources Giuseppe Marotta is following Valencia's midfielder Carlos Soler who is the Old Lady's next opponent in the Champions League. This was what the former DS of the Spanish club Amedeo Carboni said about the issue in an interview with 'Tuttosport' : "It does not surprise me that a scout from Juventus is following Soler, he is a unusual talent: he can play anywhere in the middle of the park, he can make the leap to the national team this year."



On the possible change Alex Sandro-Marcelo on the left wing of Juventus, Carboni added: "Alex Sandro is a great player, but Marcelo has something more at the moment, the future of Real Madrid will depend a lot on their performance in this Champions League. The coming months may decide his future there, but to see him at Juve they have to create a situation just like that of Cristiano Ronaldo."

