Confirmed: Pjanic the key for Rabiot to Barcelona as Tuchel confirm possible exit
22 July at 10:00The future of Miralem Pjanic and Adrien Rabiot is linked together, and this morning Mundo Deportivo confirms what Calciomercato.com wrote yesterday: Pjanic is one of the most wanted midfielders in Europe and his possible exit from Juventus could be the beginning of a transfer domino that would also involve Chelsea, Psg, Arsenal and Barcelona.
The Catalan paper claims Pjanic is not only wanted by Chelsea as Psg are strongly interested in signing the former Roma star. Barcelona are monitoring the situation but, right now, their midfield transfer priority seems to be Rabiot who has only one year left in his contract with Psg.
The Ligue 1 giants are trying to extend the player’s stay at the club but talks between the two parties are not going the right way.
Yesterday Psg boss Tomas Thuchel confirmed that Rabiot could be on his way out of Paris in the current transfer window: “It all depends on him. He can stay and adapt to our style or leave the club and try a new experience. He has potential but we need to replace Thiago Motta and we know what we need. Anything can happen.”
