Confirmed Pochettino wanted Inter star at Tottenham

Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino spoke to Sky Sport before the Champions League match against Inter Milan and unveiled that he has always been a fan of the Nerazzurri's latest signing Keita Balde.



"Yes, it's true. I've been following him since he grew up in Barcelona while I was at Espanyol. He is a player with an interesting profile for us, I wanted him but then he chose Monaco. But he remains an excellent striker."



Keita moved to Monaco from Lazio were he enjoyed spectacular years and in his last campaign before moving to France, he scored 16 goals and three assists.



However, the Senegalese forward did not fulfill hit potential at Monaco and only bagged eight goals in his first season at Ligue 1.



His form pushed him to move back to Serie A this time with Inter Milan, he played the first four Serie A games but is still looking for his first goal for his new side.

