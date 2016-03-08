Confirmed: Real Madrid and Chelsea agree Hazard deal, all the details

Chelsea striker Eden Hazard looks finally set to complete his move to Real Madrid for a fee of around €100 million.



The former Lille man has been at Stamford Bridge since 2012 and has lifted 2 Premier League titles, 2 Europa Leagues, 1 FA Cup and a League Cup during his time in London.



Hazard will be the 3 major signings of the summer for Real Madrid having already confirmed the deals of defender Éder Militão from Porto for £44m and the striker Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt for £57.7m.



Chelsea, on the other hand, announced the signing of Christian Pulisic from Dortmund in January, however, America spent the remainder of the season in Germany.



It is widely expected that he will fill the boots of the departing Belgium.

