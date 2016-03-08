Confirmed: West Ham lead Chelsea in race for Lazio star but Blues prepare new bid
08 June at 13:20West Ham are leading the race to sign Lazio star Felipe Anderson. The news that Calciomercato.com broke yesterday was confirmed by other Italian media.
The Hammers have offered € 30 million plus add ons and the player is in advanced talks with the Londoners (read the details).
Chelsea are monitoring the situation and according to reports in Italy the Blues could make an even bigger offer to Lazio to begin a bidding war with their city rivals.
Felipe Anderson’s agents met representatives of Lazio yesterday and confirmed the player’s desire to leave the club in the summer.
Lazio are now aware of the intensions of the Brazilian footballer who came close to joining Manchester United a few years ago.
His time to move to the Premier League may have finally come.
