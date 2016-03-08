'Conflict of interest' between Ronaldo and Valencia president
19 September at 17:45The owner of the Valencia Peter Lim, is a billionaire from Singapore and tonight he will be fine anyway: if he wins it will be good for his team, which is finally back in the Champions league after years of not showing up, he will take a great satisfaction and comply with a certain ambition. But if Valencia win, Juve will find a way to comfort themselves, because he is the man who manages-through a Hong Kong company called Mint Media, the image rights of Cristiano Ronaldo, and the more CR7 wins the more the image of CR7 is polished, the more Mr. Lim will earn. Not only that, according to La Repubblica, Valencia has just entrusted its social communication to 7egend, who’s company is it? Cristiano Ronaldo.
It is a theoretical conflict of interest, about which Spanish media have already discussed (the "agreement" Lim - Ronaldo, valid for six years, dating back to the 2015, and decided, finally, that at in the end there was nothing wrong nor irregular). However, it is curios that on the opposite sides of the fence there are two business partners, as well as close friends: Cristiano has already been several times to Singapore and Lim was in Turin on the day of the presentation of CR7 but also after. Valencia fans, however, are annoyed because Lim fails to show up regularly for games of the La Liga side (he won’t be at the Mestalla tonight either): He comes to Europe no more than once a month. The last time he was in Turin to see Juve-Lazio and from there, he made a quick trip to London, another to Barcelona, then went to Paris to buy Guedes, then went to Monte Carlo for the draw of the Champions league and finally back to Asia.
The person who made Lim and Ronaldo meet is, of course, Jorge Mendes: since Lim has acquired 83% of Valencia, the Portuguese agent has made business for about € 300 million. The last was the sale of Cancelo at Juve for € 40,4 million: a bargain for Valencia, but also the "bridge" between the Juventus and Ronaldo. Until a couple of years ago, the fan base was in an uproar, because the predominance of Mendes was excessive (with Nuno Espirito Santo, the most loyal to Mendes, as the first coach) and the costly market operations, so Lim, was hailed as a messiah after years of financial difficulties. Last season with the return in the Champions league, peace and passion was brought to Valencia fans.
